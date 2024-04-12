English Teacher: “We were definitely ambitious with the album”

ENGLISH TEACHER are living up to their undoubted potential, carving their own path with a remarkable debut album, ‘This Could Be Texas’.

Words: Neive McCarthy.

Photos: Patrick Gunning assisted by Deckard Hurd.

Styling: Molly Ashman assisted by Rebecca Evans White.

Hair & makeup: Chloe Rose using Saie Beauty.

An age-old debate of absolute importance is consuming a corner table of a pub in Leeds. Lidl or Aldi? For English Teacher, there can only be one right answer, and of course, it’s Lidl. Naturally, the bakery is the deciding factor for the Leeds-based four-piece. “I really miss Lidl,” says Lily Fontaine, the frontwoman of the band.

Thankfully, over the last year, English Teacher have seen their fair share of Lidls and Aldis – from currywurst sausage rolls in Germany to hot dogs in an admittedly “trash” Aldi bakery in Belgium, sold-out shows across Europe have seen them sampling the best supermarkets of the continent left, right and centre. It’s just one joy in a year that has seen the band busier than ever; from Jools Holland to the BBC 6 Music A-List, it’s been pinch-me moment after pinch-me moment.