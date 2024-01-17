DORK+

Everything You Need To Know About Folly Group’s debut album, ‘Down There!’

Want to know more about the band’s new album? Well, here you go – Louis Milburn (and Sean Harper) fill us in.

Big Ground

As a band with two drummers in it, we’ve always dreamt of a dual kit setup, so this song was our first attempt at having two whole drum kits going at the same time, as well as a drum machine in a song. After much rumination, we decided something was realised from the track… so we added a third kit for the choruses and a hybrid fire extinguisher/chair combo percussion rig for the breakdown. That did the trick.

Strange Neighbour

The original demo file of this was named ‘Neymar to Chelsea’, as it was during a brief period a couple of years ago when this slightly bizarre rumour was touted. And I think that really comes through in the music. 