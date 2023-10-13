DORK+

Everything You Need To Know About… Will Joseph Cook’s new EP ‘NOVELLA’

Want to know more about Will's new EP? Well, here you go.

Following on from his third studio album ‘Every Single Thing’, released last year, WILL JOSEPH COOK is back with a new EP, ‘NOVELLA’. Here, tells us some interesting facts about the release.

The thing about Will Joseph Cook, is he just keeps on getting better. With a rare talent for understanding exactly where bring, brilliant modern pop music should go, ‘Novella’ is an EP that proves as his peers drop off, WJC only becomes sharper. Opener ‘EYE 2 EYE’ bubbles and flows with an easygoing excitement, while ‘BORN TO LOSE’ takes a Bloc Party-esque guitar line and drags it into a whole different universe. More than that,‘MF BASSLINE’ could well be the best thing Will Joseph Cook has produced – a smart, slick jam that shows just how far he’s come. This is one ‘Novella’ that deserves a read. Here, tells us some interesting facts about the release.

EYE 2 EYE

‘EYE 2 EYE’ features a secret guest vocalist. I really wanted the texture of female vocals on the choruses, so my girlfriend Laurie Case laid some down. She’d never recorded her voice like that before as she’s a choreographer, not a professional singer, s…

