Any Other Questions with… The Vaccines

Yes, Dear Reader. We enjoy those ‘in depth’ interviews as much as anyone else. But – BUT – we also enjoy the lighter side of music, too. We simply cannot go on any longer without knowing that MIMI WEBB really, really, really likes pigs in blankets?

This article is currently only available to Dork supporters. Sign up to read now here. If you’re already a member and are still seeing the paywall message, log in to Steady here.

What have you got in your pockets right now?

Timothy: My grandmother’s car keys.

What is your earliest memory?

Timothy: Eating soap in the bath.

What’s your breakfast of choice?

Justin: I love smashed avocado on white sourdough with salt, pepper, chilli flakes and olive oil. Nothing beats it.

Timothy: I will always take a version of a big breakfast; I don’t want to feel like I could have started stronger.

Have you ever been banned from somewhere?

Timothy: Never.

Justin: I was banned from Southampton Joiners with my sixth-form band. It was our last gig, so all our friends rushed to the venue, and a few people came in through the fire escape on the roof. The Vaccines played a benefit show for them a few years ago, though, so hopefully, all is forgiven.

Have you ever been mistaken for someone else?

Timothy: Myself and Josh Hayward from The Horrors regularly at parties; …