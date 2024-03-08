Fightstar at Wembley: “This is a celebration”

Returning for their first gig in over eight years, FIGHTSTAR have a lot to celebrate.

Words: Ali Shutler.

This article is currently only available to Dork supporters. Sign up to read now here. If you’re already a member and are still seeing the paywall message, log in to Steady here.

It’s a month before Fightstar headline Wembley Arena to celebrate their 20th anniversary, and it’s slowly dawning on them just how much there is left to do. The band haven’t started rehearsals yet, but they have been revisiting their ferocious four-album back catalogue and sorting out things like lighting and sound. “Did you know Wembley Arena doesn’t come with its own stage? You need to bring your own,” says vocalist Charlie Simpson with a grin.

Right now, the mood is a mixture of “epic awesomeness and total ass-flickering dread”, according to drummer Omar Abidi. “That mixture of excitement and nerves will push us to make something really special, though.”

“It’s the biggest show we’ve ever done by quite some stretch,” adds Charlie. “There will be a lot less nerves when we’re all in a room together, though.” Which has always been the driving force for Fightstar.

The band first formed in 2003 while …