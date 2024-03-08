Fletcher: “I am this beautiful, beautiful mess of creation, chaos, love, and pain”

Fletcher combines her trademark wit and unflinching honesty for a second album that’s both relatable and addictive.

Words: Ali Shutler.

“I’ve always wanted my art to be a true embodiment of the human experience, which is so brutally glorious,” says Fletcher.

True to form, her swaggering second album came about following a period of intense soul-searching. After being forced to cancel a string of headline shows due to health issues, she found herself asking who she was without the applause and the acclaim that had come with the release of her long-awaited debut album ‘Girl Of Your Dreams’. As much as it sucked at the time, Fletcher now views that forced pause as a gift. “I was able to get back in touch with why I make music and why it moves me,” she says.

“Songwriting has always been a tool of self-reflection,” explains Fletcher, who’s made a name for herself with a unique blend of deep, reflective, heart-on-the-sleeve lyrics and bold, outlandish pop. “I’ve been looking for ways out of my pain. I’ve been looking for ways to deal with my mental health and heartbreak.…