Girl In Red: “This new album is a lot more optimistic”

As GIRL IN RED hit London at the end of summer, we took the opportunity to pin her down on something we’re very excited about – “the best album ever made,” apparently…

Words: Ali Shutler.

Photos: Frances Beach.

“This is just the beginning,” said Girl In Red onstage at London’s All Points East during a goofy, giddy 60-minute set before Haim took to the stage. “I’m finishing the best album ever made,” she added with a confident smirk.

Speaking to Dork backstage a few hours earlier, Marie Ulven is less sure of herself. “Do you know how hard it is to write music,” she asks. “I’m very much in the world of creating my second album right now. It’s getting very close, but it’s also very stressful because I’m worried it’s not good enough.” She’s even writing songs in her dreams, but they’re all terrible. “I’m very excited about the future, though, because I feel like now is when things are really starting for me.”

Girl In Red released her first single, the lo-fi longing of ‘I Wanna Be Your Girlfriend’, in 2018, while the ‘Chapter 1’ and ‘Chapter 2’ EPs established her as…