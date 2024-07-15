Glass Animals are heading into the great unknown: “Is it a risk? We’ll see, I guess”

From ‘Heat Waves’ to heartache: Glass Animals’ ‘I Love You So F***ing Much’ is a cosmic exploration of human connection – a vulnerable, genre-bending odyssey that proves they’re far more than a one-international-megahit band.

Words: Ali Shutler.

How on earth do you follow up a moment like ‘Heat Waves’? Released as the fourth single from Glass Animals’ expansive, gorgeous ‘Dreamland’ album, it was a sleeper hit that turned the quirky British art-rock group into one of the biggest guitar bands in the world. A yearning, hopeful song driven by nostalgia and a touch of pain, it was the perfect slice of escapism to counteract the anxiety and uncertainty that came with the pandemic. Inspired by the death of a close friend, it was also the most tender, personal song vocalist Dave Bayley had ever written. Until that point, anyway.

To have that connect with millions of people was very scary and hard to believe, he explains. “I always loved it because of its emotional impact, but it was tucked away at the end of the album and I don’t think anyone had particularly high hopes for it as a single,” he admits, especially when the band were advised to basically scrap any and all expectations for ‘Dreamland’ due to th…