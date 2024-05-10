Goat Girl: “We wanted to come back with a slap in the face”

From guttural screams to nut-mix-fuelled cow moos, Goat Girl’s ‘Below The Waste’ is a testament to the band’s growth, resilience, and unwavering trust in each other.

Words: Rebecca Kesteven.

Photos: Holly Whittaker.

‘Below The Waste’ has been a long time in the making. Pieced together like a collage, the album is a snapshot of life experiences, world events, relationships, and hardships. It’s full of metaphors about the ugliness of the oppressive structures of modern life, of stripping away barriers and taking trips down the uncanny valley. For the South London trio consisting of Rosy Jones, Lottie Pendlebury and Holly Mullineaux, it’s also representative of them entering their boldest and most powerful era so far.

Hopping on a Zoom call early on a Thursday afternoon, there’s a wholesome vibe from the offset as Lottie and Rosy introduce their dog, who remains to be stroked just offscreen for the entire call. The band have just returned from a small UK underplay tour. “It was fun to get out and remember that we have people that support us and our music,” Lottie explains. “We’ve just been doing quite a lot of supports, which is also really fun, but there’s something …