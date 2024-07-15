Griff is flying high: “People listen to me for honest stories and interesting pop music”

Just off tour with Taylor Swift, upcoming dates with Sabrina Carpenter, and her long-awaited debut finally out in the world – Griff is having a banner year.

Words: Ali Shutler.

This article is currently only available to Dork supporters. Sign up to read now here. If you’re already a member and are still seeing the paywall message, log in to Steady here.

“There’s this feeling that my debut album needs to be really great,” Griff told Dork last year, a few days before she released what would become the title-track. Good news: ‘Vertigo’ is even better than ‘really great’.

But it’s easy to see why she was feeling the pressure. After releasing a string of singles, Griff became a comforting voice during lockdown with her emotionally-driven pop ballads before she won the BRIT Rising Star Award in 2021. Her performance at the ceremony was her second-ever live gig, as she shared a stage with the likes of Elton John, Olivia Rodrigo and The Weeknd. A summer of festival main stages followed, as ‘Black Hole’ became a viral smash while debut mixtape ‘One Foot In Front Of The Other’ crashed into the top five of the UK Albums Chart. A handful of remixes and collabs followed, but Griff spent a majority of the next two years opening shows for massive artists. Her first proper tour was a three-month run supporting D…