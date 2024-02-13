iDKHOW: “You think I’m going to do one thing, so I’m going to do something else”

I DONT KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME’s Dallon Weekes is casting off the carefully curated concept of previous projects with ‘Gloom Division’, a deeply personal and defiant record that flips genres, challenges expectations and embraces the unexpected.

Words: Ali Shutler.

Photos: MANICPROJECT.

This article is currently only available to Dork supporters. Sign up to read now here. If you’re already a member and are still seeing the paywall message, log in to Steady here.

“I’ve always felt like an outsider, but music has allowed me to connect with other people,” says Dallon Weekes.

At first, there was his power-pop group, The Brobecks, who existed on the edge of the 00s emo explosion but never had their breakout moment. Then, Dallon joined Panic! At The Disco as a touring guitarist in 2009 before becoming a fully-fledged member for 2013’s ‘Too Weird To Live, Too Rare To Die’ while also working on his own music.

At first, I Dont Know How But They Found Me performed in secret, with Dallon not wanting t…