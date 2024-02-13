IDLES: “All I’m interested in is love. Uncomplicated, uncompromised love songs”

IDLES’ ascent from underground rebels to chart-bothering provocateurs hasn’t dulled their edge. With ‘TANGK’, they’re redefining the punk ethos for a new era, proving that love, honesty, and a relentless work ethic can coexist with success.

Words: Jake Hawkes.

Photos: Sarah Louise Bennett.

Seven years is a long time in the world of music. In seven years, Bristol’s favourite sons, IDLES, have released four albums and are gearing up for their fifth. They’ve also gone from a snarling punk-laced band playing in sweaty basements to a critically lauded group who can comfortably sell ten thousand tickets to an Ally Pally show.

It’s a rise that was at first meteoric. Debut album ‘Brutalism’ may have been released eight years into IDLES’ existence as a band, but it was a complete bolt out of the blue for most listeners. Whether their debut kick-started the now ubiquitous post-punk resurgence or just managed to pre-empt it by a couple of months is up for debate, but at the very least, it was a case of ‘right place, right time’. Widespread and well-deserved critical acclaim was thrown at the band from all quarters, perfectly teeing up their explosion into the mainstream with follow-up ‘Joy As An Act Of Resistance’, which peaked at Number 5 in the Official Albums Chart and led to a year or…