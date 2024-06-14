In Photos: Chinchilla’s Dork shoot

As a thanks to our beloved dearest Dork+ members, we’re making an effort to share more of the original imagery we create when making the magazine. That’s what we’re doing with these photos from our shoot with Chinchilla, taken from our July 2024 issue, shot by Sarah Louise Bennett.

All we ask is that you don’t save and share any that haven’t previously appeared on social media or elsewhere on the website. These are a special thanks to those who support what we do the most. We know we can trust you with this, right? We’ll be watching…