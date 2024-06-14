DORK+

NOT A MEMBER? Sign up for DORK+ now

PRINT SUBSCRIPTIONS, EXCLUSIVE ONLINE CONTENT AND MORE…

Dork+ articles are only available to supporters. Some will be unlocked across the month to be read for free, while others will remain Dork+ exclusives.

FIND OUT MORE

In Photos: Victoria Canal’s Dork shoot

More shots from our Victoria Canal shoot in Brighton, May 2024.

As a thanks to our beloved dearest Dork+ members, we’re making an effort to share more of the original imagery we create when making the magazine. That’s what we’re doing with these photos from our shoot with Victoria Canal, taken from our July 2024 issue, shot by Jennifer McCord.

All we ask is that you don’t save and share any that haven’t previously appeared on social media or elsewhere on the website. These are a special thanks to those who support what we do the most. We know we can trust you with this, right? We’ll be watching…

SHARE:
READ MORE