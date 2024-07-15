Check out Joe Goddard’s Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. Beastie Boys, Pavement, House Of Pain and more

When you load up Spotify, a great big chunk of the time you can’t think what to play, right? You default back to your old favourites, those albums and songs you played on repeat when you first discovered you could make them yours.

This isn’t about guilty pleasures; it’s about those songs you’ll still be listening to when you’re old and in your rocking chair. So, enter Teenage Kicks – a playlist series that sees bands running through the music they listened to in their formative years.

Next up, Joe Goddard.

Nirvana – Nevermind

I bought a tape of the Nirvana album from a shop called Our Price in Putney one day after school. A few of my friends with older siblings already knew about Nirvana, and I felt like I was late to the party. I distinctly remember putting the tape in my walkman as my mum was hoovering around our flat and being totally entranced by the music. It felt like music I was born to listen to. I was a big fan of The Beatles because my parents had bought me some tapes by them when I was younger, and I think Nirvana made sense to me because of that R…