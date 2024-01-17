Junodream: “Does an ant know what a motorway is? Probably not”

With their debut album, dream-rock four-piece Junodream set out on an odyssey through space, sound and humanity.

Words: Finlay Holden.

Photos: Barney Curran.

From their adopted home of London, space-rock quartet Junodream have steadily etched their name in the music scene since adopting their moniker in 2018. Their monumental debut album, ‘Pools Of Colour,’ juxtaposes human emotion with the vast expanse of space, marking a significant stride forward six years in the making.

Initially exploring various musical paths, the band eventually honed a more defined direction by sharpening their craft as a unit. “We needed a fresh band identity,” recalls singer Ed Vyvyan of those early days. “A new name, music we’re truly proud of; thoughtful, considered and deliberate rather than impulsive creations formed from anything that came out of our guitars and mouths.”

Guitarist Dougal Gray adds that they “gained thick skin and learned what we really wanted to do by doing a lot of stuff that we didn’t.” With an extreme dose of potentially deluded passion, the group set forth a new vision that only their close collaborati…