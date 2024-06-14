King Isis: “I find inspiration everywhere, from conversations, music, books – anything”

From learning grandma’s piano to crafting grunge-tinged alt-pop, King Isis shapes introspective gems sculpted by heritage and self-examination.

Words: Jake Hawkes.

Photos: Jennifer McCord.

Most musicians remember the first time they picked up an instrument. For new Dirty Hit signing King Isis, that moment wasn’t at a music shop or in a lesson at school; it was learning to play her great-great grandma’s piano as a child. “She was one of the first Black opera singers in Chicago,” says Isis. “At the time, it was a huge thing to have that opportunity to sing as a Black person in the USA, so she’s a real inspiration for me – her name was Omega King, which is why I named myself King Isis.”

With this, as well as her grandad playing in jazz bands across Europe and America, Isis’ musical heritage stretches through their history and upbringing. But while this heritage may have been the impetus for them to first start playing music, they take inspiration from much further afield than just the professional musicians in their family. Debut EP ‘Scales’ was an alt-pop exploration of the self, while more recent EP ‘Shed’ delves deep into th…