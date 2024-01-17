L Devine: “This album doesn’t give a shit about what other people think, and I reckon that’s so cool”

Unfiltered and unapologetic, L Devine dives into the depths of self-discovery with ‘Digital Heartifacts’.

Words: Ali Shutler.

This article is currently only available to Dork supporters. Sign up to read now here. If you’re already a member and are still seeing the paywall message, log in to Steady here.

We’re a few weeks away from the release of L Devine’s brilliant debut album ‘Digital Heartifacts’, and Liv is trying to decide which song she’s most excited for everyone to hear. At some point during the conversation, she mentions every track by name. Still, she ultimately settles on ‘Hater’, a vibrant, shimmering number that tackles self-doubt, identity, and broken dreams with cartoon violence.

“The lyrics are funny but worrying. It’s peak L Devine,” Liv grins, knowing she’s finally embodying the sort of anti-pop pop star she’s always wanted to be. There’s the same swaggering confidence and trembling uncertainty across the rest of ‘Digital Heartifacts’ as well, with Liv refusing to second-guess her own big moves or quiet revelations.

“All the songs might be about second-guessing myself, but I’m pretty sure of the fact that I second-guess myself,” she adds with a laugh.