Leigh-Anne: “It’s been a healing process”

After 11 years with Little Mix, Leigh-Anne is embarking on a solo journey of raw honesty and self-discovery, stripping away layers to reveal her most authentic self.

Words: Ali Shutler.

Photos: Lou Jasmine, Adama Jalloh.

“To be at the beginning of something new is just so exciting,” beams Leigh-Anne. After spending 11 years in one of the best girl bands to ever do it, the past 12 months have seen her start over as a solo artist.

“It’s such a different world to being in Little Mix,” she admits. At first, she found it overwhelming not being part of a group and having to trust her own gut, but the more she’s done it, the more confident she’s become. “I’ve really just settled into myself and my tastes,” she continues. “I have so much creative control now. I can express exactly what I want to express, and talk about what I need to talk about. Yes, everything is different, but it feels freeing,” Leigh-Anne says. “Now I get to carve out who I am as an artist and show what I can offer people.”

As soon as Leigh-Anne announced herself as a solo artist last June with the absolutely massive, open-hearted ‘Don’t Say Love’, she started te…