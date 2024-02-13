Lime Garden: “We work really fucking hard for this”

LIME GARDEN have grown into their skin with their debut album, ‘One More Thing’.

Words: Ciaran Picker.

Photos: Jono White.

It’s a Tuesday evening in South London. It’s dark, it’s cold, and it’s January – the holy trinity of seasonal depression are out in full force. But in this tiny rehearsal room in Peckham, you’d never know. Hailing from Brighton (via Guildford), Lime Garden are brimming with joy, having spent their day preparing for their upcoming album release shows and their biggest tour to date. “Tuesday is the best day of the week,” exclaims singer Chloe Howard. “It’s band day!”

Lime Garden, completed by guitarist Leila Deeley, bassist Tippi Morgan, and drummer Annabel Whittle, spend the rest of their week saving money and working multiple jobs so that they can keep their musical dreams afloat. Whether it’s in coffee shops, behind the scenes at Brighton’s Green Door Store, or as an extra on TV, they channel all their work-related angst into their Tuesday night jam sessions, and with exceptional results.

“We work really fucking hard…