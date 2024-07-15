Los Campesinos!: “We’re a fucking good band, and we do things differently”

Indie legends Los Campesinos! have forged a path to cult status by doing things their own way, and with their new album ‘All Hell’, they’re looking to set an example.

Words: Martyn Young.

Photos: Juliette Boulay.

This article is currently only available to Dork supporters. Sign up to read now here. If you’re already a member and are still seeing the paywall message, log in to Steady here.

“The question of ‘Why does the world need Los Campesinos! in 2024?’ is one we were asking ourselves,” reflects Gareth Campesinos! as the alt-pop legends gear up to return after seven years away. Later on, Gareth alights on perhaps the best explanation. “We’re a fucking good band, and we do things differently.” Indeed, staying true to the spirit and passion established 18 years ago, the flame for Los Campesinos! is burning brighter than ever as the once-cult heroes are capturing a whole new generation of fans while providing salvation and sanctuary for the people who have been with them from the start. ‘All Hell’ represents both a rebirth and validation for a band whose legacy continues to grow.

The doubt of whether they could do this again after so long away was real, though. “There was a real sentiment of, ‘What do we have to give?'” ponders Gareth with characteristic honesty. “There are loads of people in bands like me, so what can I…