Luke Hemmings: “No one was expecting any more music from me, so I just made whatever I wanted to make”

5SOS’ LUKE HEMMINGS bares his introverted soul on his new solo EP, ‘boy’ – a love letter to nostalgia and a quest for self-discovery.

Words: Abigail Firth.

Photos: Sarah Louise Bennett.

Styling: Chloe, flo fashion styling assisted by Amelia Connolly.

Hair and makeup: Sandra Hahnel.

Luke Hemmings’ time in the spotlight – now clocking in at over a decade – has been a delicate balance between facing thousands of people and facing himself when he steps off that stage.

Much more private and shier in person than you’d expect from the charismatic frontman of one of the biggest bands to blow up in the 2010s, 5 Seconds Of Summer, Luke’s second solo venture, the upcoming EP ‘boy’, is a representation of who he is alone, at home and in hotel rooms between those massive moments.

“My default mode is very introverted, like trying not to look anyone in the eyes and not talking to anyone,” says Luke. We’re chatting over Zoom, camera off. “So it does take two minutes to get in that mode. But, you know, I think that’s kind of what life is about, duality.”

The va…