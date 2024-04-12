Lynks: “My two mottos are ‘trust the process’ and ‘don’t overthink shit'”

LYNKS lets the mask drop for their personal dance-pop debut, ‘ABOMINATION’.

Words: Ciaran Picker.

Photos: Mars Washington.

If an example was ever needed to show how far genre has broken down in recent years, look no further than Lynks. Ostensibly a dance-pop act, they’ve featured on tracks with punk-rockers Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes, toured with thrash-punk icons Amyl and the Sniffers, and featured on art-pop hero Christine and the Queens’ curated line-up for 2023’s Meltdown festival. On debut album ‘ABOMINATION’, all of these disparate strands combine to create a knockout record that will have you crying in the club, murdering the dancefloor, and calling your ex-situationship to see if they’re still up.

Lynks was born in the dark, sweaty corners of Bristol’s nightclubs, taking freedom, liberation, and a heaped spoonful of queer joy and smashing the concepts together, the result being something unlike anything else on the scene. Combining, in their own words, a “compulsive addiction to RuPaul’s Drag Race” and a sharply Gen-Z message, Lynks breaks the mould as the best (and maybe only) pop star to ever grace the…