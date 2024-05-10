Maya Hawke: “I was listening back through the audio of the witch therapy session…”

From witch therapy to musical mantras, Maya Hawke’s ‘Chaos Angel’ is a journey of self-discovery, breaking patterns, and learning in front of everyone.

Words: Abigail Firth.

Photos: Andrew Lyman.

As a child, Maya Hawke paid a visit to a witch therapist, who was supposed to help her work through some early depression. The series of sessions concluded with a self-actualisation ceremony that set out to remove the shield that had hardened across young Maya’s chest and then replace it with a golden bubble.

“Just to be clear, I’m not entirely that woo-woo,” says Maya. “It was an experiment to see how to make a kid not depressed. It was a lot of talking and mythologising, and you’re talking to your spirit animals and your spiritual guides. It was really quite intense, actually.”

The hour-long session was recorded, the audio of which was unearthed to be used on Maya’s second album, 2022’s ‘Moss’, but she couldn’t find a place for it. It did, however, sit perfectly at the start of her upcoming third album ‘Chaos Angel’.

“I knew that this record was going to be called ‘Chaos Angel’ from the time we s…