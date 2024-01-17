MGMT: “It’s the most sincere and positive album that we’ve made”

MGMT navigate positivity, partnerships, and the idea that love conquers all with their new album, ‘Loss Of Life’.

Words: Finlay Holden.

Photos: Jonah Freeman.

This article is currently only available to Dork supporters. Sign up to read now here. If you’re already a member and are still seeing the paywall message, log in to Steady here.

Dipping in and out of the mainstream zeitgeist at a whim, US psych-pop duo MGMT have long been challenging to pin down. With their fifth album, ‘Loss of Life’, Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser are outrunning their shadows to push forward a message of optimism and open-mindedness.

MGMT’s last full-length effort, ‘Little Dark Age’, saw a resurgence in popularity for the group, with the widespread title track becoming the soundtrack to social activism within online platforms and racking up streams to match the status of their iconic debut record. However, far from capitalising on this unintended success, Andrew and Ben simply watched it unfold from the sidelines.

No longer the ambitious but satirical stage performers they were when they met in college 20 years ago, the pair have found freedom in the more unseen parts of the craft. “There has been a flipping over the course of our long friendship and career as a band,” Andrew observes. “As we’ve progres…