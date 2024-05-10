Check out Orla Gartland’s Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. MIKA, Paramore, Joni Mitchell and more

When you load up Spotify, a great big chunk of the time you can’t think what to play, right? You default back to your old favourites, those albums and songs you played on repeat when you first discovered you could make them yours.

This isn’t about guilty pleasures; it’s about those songs you’ll still be listening to when you’re old and in your rocking chair. So, enter Teenage Kicks – a playlist series that sees bands running through the music they listened to in their formative years.

Next up, Orla Gartland.

This article is currently only available to Dork supporters. Sign up to read now here. If you’re already a member and are still seeing the paywall message, log in to Steady here.

MIKA – Grace Kelly

My dad is the best dad, he always has been. When we were kids, he got to work on building the dream garden for us: a treehouse with a working phone that could call the house landline and a big swing. I feel like I caught the very end of CD culture as a kid and when ‘Now That’s What I Call Music! 66’ hit the shelves. I put that shit straight into my walkman and headed for the garden.

I was 12 and, in my own mind, alarmingly misunderstood by the entire world, so I spent many an afternoon after school listening to that CD, swinging back & forth for hours…