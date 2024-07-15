DORK+

NOT A MEMBER? Sign up for DORK+ now

PRINT SUBSCRIPTIONS, EXCLUSIVE ONLINE CONTENT AND MORE…

Dork+ articles are only available to supporters. Some will be unlocked across the month to be read for free, while others will remain Dork+ exclusives.

FIND OUT MORE

Pixey: “I like writing existential and darker thoughts into music that sounds nice to listen to”

With her debut 'Million Dollar Baby', Pixey proves that the best things in pop come to those who wait - and work hard.

With her debut ‘Million Dollar Baby’, Pixey proves that the best things in pop come to those who wait – and work hard.

Words: Steven Loftin.
Photos: Marieke Macklon.

This article is currently only available to Dork supporters. Sign up to read now here. If you’re already a member and are still seeing the paywall message, log in to Steady here.

Chock-full of her trademark escapism and pop-sheen, Pixey’s opening full-length gambit has been a long time in the making, the culmination of all the Liverpool-based singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer’s hard work since 2016. Across three EPs, 2022’s mini-album ‘Dreams, Pains & Paper Planes’, and a smattering of singles, she has established herself nifty in the crafting of bangers, and ‘Million Dollar Baby’ is a labour of love that’s ready to shine.

Packed with heart and soul – without sacrificing any of that coveted boppage – it’s a more decidedly pop-focused foray, away from the songwriter sound of old. But, musing upon her debut currently leaves the multi-hyphenate conflicted. “I have mixed feelings about it,” she laughs, head in her hands. “It’s not that I’m not excited because I am, but… it’s an odd feeling when you’ve been working on something for so long, and you have such hype in your hea…

SHARE:
READ MORE