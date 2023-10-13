Poppy: “I try not to look back because that’s not where I’m going”

Exploring uncharted sonic territories, infusing dance beats with a fearless exploration of identity and empowerment, new album ‘Zig!’ is POPPY at her very best.

Words: Ali Shutler.

Photos: Angelo Kritikos.

It’s a few weeks before Poppy’s fifth album ‘Zig’ is released, and the singer is in Los Angeles, already working on the follow-up.

“I’m just excited to be working on new things,” she explains. For the past six weeks, she’s been touring North America alongside PVRIS on their Godless/Goddess tour, and the whole time she was out there, she was looking forward to being able to record. Now she’s back in the studio, she’s excited to return to the road. That’s just the way it goes sometimes. “Playing live is one of my favourite things in the world. The audience is the show for me; I love watching them, and their response is always inspiring,” she continues, constantly wanting to create something high energy to feed that excitement.

Enter ‘Zig’. “People have been asking me if it’s a pop album,” says Poppy. And it is, kinda. “I like catchy songs, I like choruses, and I like pop music, but I’ve had that across all my records,” she says. However, ‘Zig’ sees her breaking new…