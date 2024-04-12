Porij: “We can go from being super serious to wonderfully silly”

PORIJ are serving up their very own, innovative take on dance with debut album ‘Teething’.

Words: Ciaran Picker.

Photos: Jesse Glazzard.

This article is currently only available to Dork supporters. Sign up to read now here. If you’re already a member and are still seeing the paywall message, log in to Steady here.

When Porij released their breakout single ‘Nobody Scared’ in 2021, it appeared as if the world was their oyster. They snagged not only a support slot for electronic superstars Metronomy but also for indie-pop heavyweights Coldplay, setting them on a course set for the stars. It seemed as if Porij were not only destined for the big time but that it was imminent.

Beneath the surface, though, the band were at a crisis point, with two members leaving in early 2022, replaced with quite literally hours to spare before huge moments in Porij’s career; drummer Nathan Carroll entered the fold at the BBC Radio 6 Music Festival, while guitarist Jacob Maguire’s first day included a live session and a gig. Luckily, though, this haphazard way of working not only suited the band, but actually made them shine even brighter than before.

The line-up, completed by vocalist Scout ‘Egg’ Moore and bassist/keyboardist James Middleton, are totally fearless, always looking to subvert natural pathways and push …