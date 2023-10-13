Priya Ragu: “Do we have a sync with the next Marvel movie? Not yet. Are we dreaming big? Yes”

PRIYA RAGU is bringing “raguwave” to the masses with her joyous debut album, ‘Santhosam’.

Words: Ali Shutler.

Priya Ragu’s debut album is full of bangers. Opening with ‘Ammama’s Note’, a voicemail from her grandmother asking why she’s not married yet, the record quickly slides into the joyful ‘School Me Like That’ which celebrates leaps of faith and her own “raguwave” genre before the disco-inspired ‘One Way Ticket’ and a hammering ‘Hit The Bucket’ keep the party going. “I’m fully convinced about this record,” Priya says. “I guess I could do a few more social media posts about it, but apart from that, I’ve done everything that I could. This is me. This is the sound that I always wanted to create.”

Created over an 18-month period between tour dates with producer/collaborator/brother Japhna Gold, it’s a record that follows intuition and positive vibes. Priya had no grand vision for what her debut album would look like, but one by one, the pair created songs that felt good, and it eventually just made sense, sa…