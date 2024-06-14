Rachel Chinouriri: “I’ve not compromised with anything”

With ‘What A Devastating Turn of Events’, Rachel Chinouriri cements her role as a shoulder to cry on and a guiding light through dark times, as she embarks on a new chapter of writing from a place of happiness and freedom.

Words: Neive McCarthy.

Think of your favourite artists. Some of them, you turn to because they put a smile on your face and lift your mood. Some of them facilitate some of your best wallowing. Some offer a way to let out your anger and rage. Rachel Chinouriri is a shoulder to cry on, a hand to hold and pull you through the darker times. She’s been there, she understands, and she’s determined to get you through, no matter what it takes.

‘What A Devastating Turn of Events’ comes eight years into Rachel’s career, and it took her going through those dark times to get here. “I’d written an album and finished it in 2020, which never came out,” Rachel reflects over Zoom a few weeks after her debut’s release. “Now that I have this album, I know that first album wasn’t me. I feel like I’ve kept being redirected by the universe into the right pockets and paths. Every time I wanted something to happen, there would sometimes be a label reason or a personal reason, or sometimes it would just fall through. I was always like,…