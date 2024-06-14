Remi Wolf: “I never questioned it. I let my freak flag fly”

On her second album ‘Big Ideas’, Remi Wolf dives head-first into a whirlwind of emotions and experiences, crafting a genre-bending masterpiece that showcases just why she’s one of the very best pop stars ‘around’.

Words: Martyn Young.

Photos: Derek Bremner.

“It’s been an absolutely wild ride.” Remi Wolf has been busy, very busy, putting in the pop star hours as she notches up show after show and highlight after highlight, all the while continuing to establish herself as one of the most brilliantly colourful and creative minds in pop. “I’ve been doing this now for five years, which is crazy; that’s a significant portion of my life by this point,” she says almost breathlessly from a lovely leafy park in early summer Berlin, where she’s on tour supporting Olivia Rodrigo and sprinkling the seeds of her really very excellent second album ‘Big Ideas’.

Remi has crammed an awful lot into those five years, first emerging with her own brand of lo-fi idiosyncratic alt-pop jams in 2019 and her first EP, ‘You’re A Dog!’. What was immediately clear was that Remi was a gloriously exuberant and vibrant character. However, some of that playfulness masked all the hard work and sacrifice behind the quirkiness as Remi sought to navigate through the crowded an…