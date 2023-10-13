Scowl: “It’s interesting to bring pop into something that’s not typically pop, like hardcore punk”

SCOWL are challenging industry norms and championing a new era of vulnerability in the hardcore scene.

Words: Ali Shutler.

Photos: Frances Beach.

“My punk band is playing a festival with The Killers; it doesn’t get much crazier than that,” grins Mikey Bifolco. It’s a few hours after Scowl’s thundering hardcore made itself right at home at Reading Festival, with the Californian five-piece adding another beautifully chaotic breakout moment to the growing list.

“When you see someone who’s like, ‘I don’t know who the fuck you are, but I like it,’ it means you’re doing something right,” explains guitarist Malachi Greene, as drummer Cole Gilbert returns from getting food. There’s a brief moment where the rest of the group threaten to kick him out for missing a photoshoot for Dork, but they let him off with a warning.

“We’re obviously not rock stars, and we’re not the biggest band in the world, but my main goal going onstage anywhere is to create as many new fans as possible,” adds vocalist Kat Moss. “Today was probably a lot of people’s first ti…