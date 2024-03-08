SIIGHTS: “We write about life, the good and the bad”

Following tour dates with the likes of Dylan and Griff, hotly-tipped Dublin-Glasgow duo SIIGHTS are eyeing up a new EP.

Words: Neive McCarthy.

This article is currently only available to Dork supporters. Sign up to read now here. If you’re already a member and are still seeing the paywall message, log in to Steady here.

Life is too short to not say how you feel. Life is also too short to not listen to music that makes you feel and moves you. When it comes to SIIGHTS, the two go hand in hand. Mia Fitz and Toni Etherson have mastered the art of honesty at all costs, all while making music that manages to be upbeat and fun but still completely stirring. They evoke those feelings that come with wearing their hearts on their sleeves in every beat and riff, ensuring their listeners feel it with them just as deeply.

“As songwriters, I think the only songs we feel would be right coming from us are ones where we are honest and don’t shy away from whatever we’re going through,” muses Mia. “We write about life, the good and the bad, as honestly as we can. That’s the main thing we want to come across to listeners. We’re being honest, and we’re not shying away from it. Obviously, it does require you to be quite vulnerable and strip away your own insecurities or fears…”

Toni j…