SOFT PLAY are back in town: “We’ve been afforded a second bite of the metaphorical apple”

A lengthy hiatus. A change of name. A comeback single featuring Robbie bleedin’ Williams. SOFT PLAY have gone through a lot over the past few years – but now the boys are back in town.

Words: Jake Hawkes.

Photos: Sarah Louise Bennett.

This article is currently only available to Dork supporters. Sign up to read now here. If you’re already a member and are still seeing the paywall message, log in to Steady here.

Releasing a new album is daunting for any band. New songs, a new sound, a new chance to be judged by fans and critics – it’s enough to make anyone nervous. With SOFT PLAY’s new full-length ‘HEAVY JELLY’, though, there’s more than just a few new songs to think about.

Anyone who’s been following the band will know the story by now. Formerly known as Slaves, the duo released three Top 10 albums before calling an unexpected hiatus that ended up lasting for years. Solo projects followed for both singer/drummer Isaac Holman and guitarist Laurie Vincent, and then, in late 2022, they announced their return. Years of questions about how appropriate the name ‘Slaves’ was for two white men from Kent, coupled with a feeling that it didn’t really represent who they were any more, meant they came complete with a whole new moniker – SOFT PLAY. It’s a soft reset for the band (Geddit? – Ed) and one that was sorely needed. “I feel like we get to be SOFT PLAY for th…