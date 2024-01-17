Sprints: Full Speed Ahead

Sprints hurl themselves into the limelight with deliciously dark debut album, ‘Letter To Self’.

Words: Ciaran Picker.

“I feel like in the last eight months I’ve aged about six years,” Sprints’ frontwoman Karla Chubb admits, and no wonder. 2023 has been a massive year for these Dublin garage punks. Since the release of single ‘Literary Mind’ at the tail end of 2022, they’ve been hammering away, carving their name into the mind of anyone who has had the good fortune of seeing them live. From supporting Suede in the spring to playing almost every festival going in the summer, it all culminated in a first-ever gig in the US, a sold-out gig at London’s Scala, and a homecoming at Dublin’s Button Factory, which was “absolute insanity”. Not bad, eh?

Nonetheless, it’s the little things that mean the most to Sprints. “At the New York gig,” bassist Sam McCann reminisces, “some guy came over and said: ‘I flew from Chicago to come and see you guys!’ Like, what the hell is going on?!” Karla agrees, “I remember listening in to the first…