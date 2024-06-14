Check out Sprints’ Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. Blondie, Stone Roses, Led Zeppelin and more

When you load up Spotify, a great big chunk of the time you can’t think what to play, right? You default back to your old favourites, those albums and songs you played on repeat when you first discovered you could make them yours.

This isn’t about guilty pleasures; it’s about those songs you’ll still be listening to when you’re old and in your rocking chair. So, enter Teenage Kicks – a playlist series that sees bands running through the music they listened to in their formative years.

Next up, Karla Chubb, Jack Callan and Sam McCann from Sprints.

This article is currently only available to Dork supporters. Sign up to read now here. If you’re already a member and are still seeing the paywall message, log in to Steady here.

Jimi Hendrix – Purple Haze

Karla: An old guitar teacher gifted me a Jimi Hendrix compilation one day, and it set me on a journey of musical obsession and discovery. He’s still probably one of my biggest guitar influences to this day.

Blondie – Maria

Karla: I so vividly remember seeing this music video come on screen when I was a kid watching MTV every hour of the day I could. I instantly fell in love with Debbie Harry, her s…