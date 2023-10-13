Sundara Karma: “I’d like to enjoy the full spectrum of what’s on offer in life”

Indie’s most resilient and daring band, SUNDARA KARMA are back as they return to their roots with ‘Better Luck Next Time’.

Words: Finlay Holden.

If you’re a Sundara Karma fan in 2023, that can mean one of many things. Maybe you found the indie outfit through their early singles starting in 2014 or latched on to the Reading quartet’s ever-popular debut album, ‘Youth is Only Ever Fun in Retrospect’. Perhaps the bouncing alt-rock of 2019’s ‘Ufilas’ Alphabet’ captured your attention, else the hyperactive, poppy energy of subsequent EPs ‘Kill Me’ and ‘Oblivion!’. “I guess, ultimately, it just means that you’re an open-minded person,” frontman Oscar Pollock summarises.

Described by some as indie’s most loyal or resilient fan base, the band’s regular listeners have been on one hell of a rise over the last decade. The genre-hopping four-piece have never stood still for long, constantly mutating their sound into something new and exciting, and fans have been pulled along for the colourful journey. With a first LP that stole the hearts of many, it was a brave decision t…