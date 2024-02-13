The Blinders: “I don’t think we’ll change for anything”

Doncaster-via-Manchester four-piece THE BLINDERS are beating the odds, breaking boundaries and fighting expectations with their third album, ‘Beholder’.

Words: Steven Loftin.

Photos: Stuart Nimmo.

This article is currently only available to Dork supporters. Sign up to read now here. If you’re already a member and are still seeing the paywall message, log in to Steady here.

It’s taken three albums, but The Blinders are finally free. The Doncaster band have been working hard at chasing the dream, but sometimes the dream comes to you.

Releasing their 2018 debut ‘Columbia’ and its 2020 follow-up ‘Fantasies Of A Stay At Home Psychopath’ on independent label Modern Sky – which saw them tour with vocalist and guitarist Thomas Haywood adorning his literal warpaint – the hard work paid off. Now signed to EMI for album three, they’re throwing everything – including the kitchen sink – at it.

Taking themselves away from their new homestead of Manchester to LA to get the bulk of the album together, living the rock and roll dream was always going to be the way for The Blinders boys. Getting into a room and hashing the tracks out together, showcasing the live essence that’s become synonymous with The Blinders’ name was key. “For this one, it felt really important to capture whatever was going on,” Thomas says. “And you play to your strengths as well. We’…