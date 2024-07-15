Vacant Weekend: “Coming to Manchester was definitely the right move for us”

Manchester-via-Cumbria trio Vacant Weekend are here to fill the silence.

Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

In the heart of Manchester’s iconic music scene, a trio of school friends turned indie-rock revolutionaries are starting to kick up a buzz. Vacant Weekend have come a long way from their early days in Cumbria.

As the band prepares to release their new EP, ‘Something To Fill The Silence’, they find themselves at a pivotal moment. The EP, a collection of six tracks that explore themes of self-acceptance, ego death, and the anxieties of early adulthood, reflects their journey from wide-eyed teenagers to young adults navigating the complexities of the music industry and life itself.

When we catch up with Connor, the band’s guitarist, he’s enjoying a rare moment of respite after a whirlwind of touring and teaching commitments. “Today is relatively chill. We finished tour last week, and I’ve been teaching or gigging every day since, so today has been some nice respite,” he shares. “Rehearsals this morning, and going to watch a big band jazz gig at college…