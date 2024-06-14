Wallows: “We’re excited by being a little bit experimental”

Wallows are riding high on confidence and creativity with their third album ‘Model’, a lean, mean indie-pop machine that showcases their growth as a band.

Words: Abigail Firth.

Photos: Derek Bremner.

Grooming: Chloe Rose.

It’s a few days before they’re set to release their third album ‘Model’, and Wallows are holed up in a little Islington studio with Dork. Our shoot and chat are squeezed in between two album outstores on a trip so whistle-stop that we actually end up bringing the boys coffee on our way up to meet them before they head off to New York the next day (to their amusement at 4:20pm).

It’s hard to tell whether it’s the jet lag or some cliché laidback California attitude, but Wallows are pretty relaxed about the many moving parts spinning around them; if anything, it’s that go-go-go lifestyle that’s influenced the sound and ethos of ‘Model’ more than anything else.

“With this record, we were operating on instincts and this ‘first idea, best idea’ thing. That’s how we work,” explains Cole Preston, Wallows’ drummer (and the rest) and middle child. “But I think the foundation of it is that we’re just way more experienced. We are more comfortable in these scenarios, and b…