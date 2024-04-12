WILLOW: “I want to challenge myself”

WILLOW ditches genre-hopping for a funk-fuelled exploration of self-love on ‘empathogen’, an album bursting with new-found confidence after a cathartic rock era.

Words: Ali Shutler.

Photos: Salomé Gomis-Trezise.

I’ve never given up on the idea that if I practise enough, I can make music that can change people’s lives,” says Willow. It’s an outlook that can be found across her back catalogue, but that ambition really sits at the forefront of WILLOW’s sixth album, ‘empathogen’.

“I’ve never made a record that’s sounded the same as what’s come before,” she continues, having comfortably pulled from conscious pop, psychedelic folk and R&B since the release of 2015 debut album ‘Ardipithecus’. 2020’s ‘lately I feel EVERYTHING’ was inspired by urgent 00s pop-punk, while 2022’s ‘<COPINGMECHANISM>’ was a proggy, intricate purge of heartache and uncertainty. Those two guitar-driven records inadvertently exposed Willow to a wider audience, coinciding with a new generation discovering the cathartic power of heavier music.