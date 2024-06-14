Wunderhorse: “That’s where these songs live, on that scrap heap of forgotten stuff”

Shedding self-consciousness, Wunderhorse channel frustrations into bullish defiance with their blistering second album ‘Midas’.

Words: Finlay Holden.

Photos: Derek Bremner.

Wunderhorse may have started as a solo project, but to describe it as such now would be a gross misunderstanding of how the group operates. Once a ringleader in the London punk scene, vocalist Jacob Slater exploded out of a disorderly world and into a far calmer alternative, retreating to the coast as whispers of an incoming virus began to arrive in the city. Pensively forming new ideas whilst rekindling an ever-present passion for surfing, it became increasingly evident that walking his creative path alone was no longer an option.

Recruiting a live band from old circles – the live unit have known each other since their teenage years – Jacob was soon joined by Harry Fowler (guitar), Jamie Staples (drums), and Pete Woodin (bass) in the shared mission to manifest his ideas. However, they did remain just his ideas; the resulting product, 2022’s gritty and energetic breakthrough LP ‘Cub’, is a tight exploration of a singular young adulthood that didn’t yet offer room for additional contributors.

