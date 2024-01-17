Yard Act: “Humour is a constant part of real life; even in quite dark places”

When Yard Act found themselves locked in a battle for a Number 1 album at the start of 2022, it felt like an impossible dream. As they talk to Jake Hawkes ahead of its follow up this March, this time, they’re searching for Utopia.

Words: Jake Hawkes.

Photos: Derek Bremner.

Welcome back, Dear Reader, to a new year full of promise and potential. Kicking us into 2024 with a bang is the second album from Leeds’ favourite band, Yard Act. Kicking off our chat with slightly less of a bang is the DIY going on in the pub we’re speaking in, which is loud enough to cause ripples in our drinks (on the menu: non-alcoholic Guinness for frontman James, alcoholic Guinness for drummer Jay, Fosters for bassist Ryan and an orange juice for guitarist Sam).

Loud noises and eclectic drink choices aside, the band are here to discuss their new album ‘Where’s My Utopia?’, a wide-ranging and Really Rather Good follow-up to 2022’s debut ‘The Overload’. If album one saw them graduate from backrooms and basements, album two seems set to catapult them to a level that most bands spend their whole careers trying to attain. With this in mind, it’s a little bit odd that ‘Where’s My Utopia?’ was very nearly a concept album about… a U2 roadie?