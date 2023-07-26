Skip to the content
Empire State Bastard: "This is the fucking answer"
Features
Militarie Gun: "It’s hard to tell what reality is when everything happens online"
With their debut album already a hit, and a UK tour on the way, Los Angeles’ Militarie Gun are new favourites in hardcore.
Music News
The Gaslight Anthem have released their new "empowerment song", 'Little Fires'
New album 'History Books' is coming later this year.
Music News
Code Orange's new single is "a little softer, a little more lush" - check out 'Mirror'
Features
Sprints have announced their "loud, fast and heavy-hitting" debut album, 'Letter To Self'
Features
Spanish Love Songs: "It's a very joyous album; there's a lot of hope"
Music News
Koyo have released a new single, 'Life's A Pill'
Music News
Meet Me @ The Altar have released a new single about self-doubt, 'Strangers'
Music News
Wargasm's new single 'Bang Ya Head' features Fred Durst from Limp Bizkit
Music News
Blondshell has announced a deluxe album reissue with new single 'Street Rat'
FEATURES
Features
Holding Absence: "There's so much more hope and belief in the music that we make now"
Features
Speedy Ortiz: "It was such a cathartic experience; I think that really comes through"
Features
Hot Milk: "Hot Milk is an emotion; it's just what we feel"
Features
Be Your Own Pet: "That chemistry was still there"
Features
Everything you need to know about... Magnolia Park's new EPs, 'Soul Eater' and 'Moon Eater'
REVIEWS
Hot Milk – A Call To The Void
PVRIS – Evergreen
Dream Wife – Social Lubrication
Tigercub – The Perfume Of Decay
Swim School – Duality EP
HotWax – A Thousand Times EP
Dork+
Check out Heavy Lungs' Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. Fall Out Boy, AC/DC, Interpol and more
Heavy Lungs take us through some of the music they listened to in their formative years.
Music News
Scowl have teamed up with Nuovo Testamento for a new remix of 'Psychic Dance Routine'
Scowl are about to head out on a lengthy US tour.
Music News
Militarie Gun have released a new video ahead of their upcoming tour - check out 'Never Fucked Up Once'
Their debut album, 'Life Under The Gun', is out now.
Music News
Best Ex has released a new single, 'Die For You'
Her new album is out in October.
Music News
Dream Nails have shared a new album teaser - check out 'Ballpit' now
The band have signed to Marshall Records for their new album.
THE ARCHIVE
Features
Nova Twins: "We want people to listen to 'Supernova' and feel like they can take on the world"
Features
Static Dress: "There's no fake anything; it's all us"
Features
Chase Atlantic: Hitting the Big Apple in search of the future
Features
Biffy Clyro: Instant history
Features
Trash Boat: "We're the closest we've been to some sort of revolution"
Music News
Coach Party have dropped their self-reflective new single, 'Be That Girl'
It's taken from debut album 'KILLJOY', which is set to land this week.
Music News
Transgressive signees University have dropped their raucous debut single, 'Notre Dame Made Out Of Flesh'
The band have already been kicking up a fuss at festivals.
Music News
Delaire The Liar are celebrating the release of their new EP with a video for 'all your labour'
The clip for 'all your labour' arrives alongside their new 'SELF DEFENCE' EP, out today (Friday, 1st September) via Rude Records.
Music News
NOAHFINNCE has released a new single, 'Growing Up On The Internet'
NOAHFINNCE recently announced his Goopy Goopers Tour, too.
Music News
Sick Joy have released their new "messed up love song", 'Hypodermic Sunshine'
The band are about to head out on tour.
