Benjamin Francis Leftwich – Some Things Break

Label: Dirty Hit

Released: 9th February 2024

Benjamin Francis Leftwich’s ‘Some Things Break’ is a tender, introspective journey through the heart of an artist who has gracefully matured. His fifth studio album, it’s a ten-track testament to the power of subtle reinvention and the beauty of honest songwriting.

From the piano-led poignancy of the title-track ‘Some Things Break’ to the folk pop of ‘New York’ (a song label-mate Matty Healy performed a version of live in 2022) and ‘Spokane, Washington’, Leftwich navigates the complexities of the human condition with a deft touch.

While ‘Some Things Break’ may not break the mould, it doesn’t need to. It’s a record that finds strength in its restraint, shining brightest when Leftwich’s compositions are stripped back to their core. Tracks like ‘God’s Best’ and ‘Moon Landing Hoax’ are prime examples of this minimalistic magic, allowing his evocative lyrics and delicate melodies to take centre stage.

In ‘Some Things Break’, Leftwich has crafted a balm for the soul – a record that invites listeners to break just a little, in order to see the light that comes through the cracks.