Conan Gray – Found Heaven

Label: Republic Records

Released: 5th April 2024

Conan Gray does a 180 on his latest album, ‘Found Heaven’, ditching the melancholic world of ‘Kid Krow’ and ‘Superache’ for a vibrant, synth-soaked dance party. This isn’t to say growing pains are absent; they fuel the album’s electric energy. With the adept hands of production maestros like Max Martin, Greg Kurstin, and Shawn Everett steering the ship, the album unfolds as a series of anthems, each ready to fill arenas with their resonating beats and Conan’s emotionally charged vocal delivery, pushing the boundaries of his artistry into uncharted territories.

At the heart of ‘Found Heaven’ lies a narrative rich with the complexities of young adulthood—new loves found and lost, the sting of heartbreak, and the profound self-discovery that bridges the chaos of one’s twenties. A track like ‘Killing Me’, with its pulsating synth backdrop, captures the paradox of pain and liberation, articulating the rawness of loss while simultaneously offering an electrifying release. This duality showcases Gray’s knack for tackling heavy emotional subjects with a resilience that’s both empowering and cathartic.

Gray’s journey from YouTube covers to this moment of exuberant self-expression marks ‘Found Heaven’ as more than just an album; it’s an invitation to experience the full spectrum of human emotion. The recurring themes of love’s complexities, the trials of self-discovery, and the relentless pursuit of moving forward in the face of adversity resonate deeply, reflecting the shared trials of his audience’s formative years.

‘Found Heaven’ is a testament to the liberating power of facing life’s darker moments with a hopeful heart and open arms. Through the lens of vibrant synth-pop, Gray explores the idea that true paradise is found in the acceptance and celebration of our deepest feelings. This album doesn’t just signal a sonic shift; it underscores Gray’s evolving narrative as an artist who finds strength in vulnerability and transformation in pain.

‘Found Heaven’ stands as an electrifying testament to growth, a danceable, heart-wrenching journey through the pains and triumphs of young adulthood. Conan Gray proves once again that the most profound growth often comes from the most profound pain, making ‘Found Heaven’ not just a listening experience, but an immersive journey into the heart of an artist at a pivotal moment of transformation.