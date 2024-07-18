Dork’s best songs of 2024 (so far) – part 4: Yard Act, Gracie Abrams, PinkPantheress and more

As we hit the halfway mark of 2024, it’s clear that this year has been a musical whirlwind. From established superstars to rising indie darlings, the diversity and richness of the tracks released so far are nothing short of astounding. This list isn’t just a collection of popular hits but a curated selection that represents the broad spectrum of genres and emotions that 2024 has offered.

This year has been a notable one for the bold experimentation and fearless creativity displayed by artists across the globe. Whether it’s the introspective lyrics of Billie Eilish or the genre-blending sounds of Fontaines DC, each track on this list brings something unique to the table. These songs have not only topped charts but also resonated deeply with listeners, making us dance, cry, and everything in between. Each artist only gets one entry, and there’s 100 in total over five, twenty song chunks. Yes, it’ll keep you going for a while.

So, without further ado, here’s part four of our list of the best songs of 2024 (so far). Dive in, discover new favourites, and revisit the tracks that have defined your year. From pop anthems to heartfelt ballads, there’s something here for every music lover.

Bleachers – ‘Tiny Moves’

Bleachers’ ‘Tiny Moves’ is a synth-pop love letter to the little things that make your heart skip a beat. Jack Antonoff serves up 80s nostalgia with a side of feels, proving that sometimes the tiniest gestures pack the biggest emotional punch. With a music video directed by his wife, Margaret Qualley, it’s a family affair that’ll have you doing your own tiny moves on the dancefloor.

Kendrick Lamar – ‘Not Like Us’

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ is a verbal shotgun blast aimed squarely at Drake’s ego. The DJ Mustard-produced track is less a song and more a lyrical carpet bombing, with K-Dot raining fire on everything from Drake’s credibility to his… erm.. dating habits. When Kendrick spits, “Certified Lover Boy? Certified paedophiles,” you can practically hear the cries of a publicist having a meltdown. It’s not just a diss track; it’s a declaration of war set to a beat.

Magdalena Bay – ‘Death & Romance’

Magdalena Bay’s ‘Death & Romance’ is a psychedelic pop fever dream that’ll have you dancing with your alien boyfriend in the streets of Neo-Tokyo – presuming you have one (which it does). With synths that sparkle like a disco ball in a funhouse mirror and bass that hits harder than an existential crisis at 3 AM, this track is pure sonic serotonin. It’s the soundtrack to the best night out you’ve never had, complete with streetlights that glow just a little too brightly and rain that falls upwards.

PinkPantheress – ‘Turn It Up’

PinkPantheress’ ‘Turn It Up’ is a time-travelling bop that mashes 90s nostalgia with TikTok-ready hooks. Clocking in at under three minutes, it’s a sonic sugar rush that’ll leave you dizzy and begging for more. With nods to Selena and Girls’ Generation, PinkPantheress proves she’s not just riding the Y2K wave – she’s making it her own personal tsunami.

Caroline Polachek – ‘Spring Is Coming With A Strawberry In The Mouth’

Caroline Polachek’s ‘Spring Is Coming With A Strawberry In The Mouth’ is a vintage cover with more layers than a millefeuille pastry. Polachek transforms this 1986 Operating Theatre track into a sonic garden where synths bloom like flowers, and her vocals dance like mischievous sprites. It’s a portal to a world where seasons change in technicolour, and every strawberry tastes like a childhood memory.

Porter Robinson – ‘Cheerleader’

Porter Robinson’s ‘Cheerleader’ is an electropop rollercoaster that’ll have you ugly crying on the dancefloor. It’s a neon-lit exploration of unrequited love and obsession, proving that sometimes the best way to deal with emotional turmoil is to set it to a beat you can’t help but move to. Robinson turns parasocial relationships into pure sonic ecstasy, making ‘Cheerleader’ the ultimate anthem for anyone who’s ever fallen in love with an idea rather than a person.

SOPHIE – ‘Reason Why (Feat. Kim Petras and BC Kingdom)’

SOPHIE’s posthumous release ‘Reason Why’ is a glittering testament to her genius, proving that even now, she’s still light years ahead of the game. Featuring Kim Petras and BC Kingdom, this track is a rallying cry for self-love wrapped in a glitchy, futuristic bow, delivered with beats so sharp they could cut diamond.

MJ Lenderman – ‘She’s Leaving You’

MJ Lenderman’s ‘She’s Leaving You’ is a sardonic alt-country romp through the wreckage of a middle-aged man’s ego. With lyrics sharper than the midlife crisis Ferrari’s paint job, Lenderman serves up a slice of life gone sour, garnished with a healthy dose of self-awareness. It’s the kind of song that’ll make you laugh, cry, and maybe call your therapist – all in the span of three chords.

Tinashe – ‘Nasty’

Tinashe’s ‘Nasty’ is a slinky R&B banger that’ll have you feeling yourself from the first beat. With production slicker than a greased eel and lyrics more empowering than a TED talk, Tinashe proves she’s not just matching your nasty – she’s setting the bar. It’s a track that struts into the room, owns it, and leaves you wondering if you’re worthy to even be in its presence. Which, let’s face it, we probably aren’t.

This Is Lorelei – ‘I’m All Fucked Up’

This Is Lorelei’s ‘I’m All Fucked Up’ is a neo-psychedelic journey through the funhouse mirror of Nate Amos’s psyche. It’s part confession, part time travel, and entirely trippy. Amos doesn’t so much wear his heart on his sleeve; he dissects it, reanimates it, and teaches it to play synth. It’s the musical equivalent of drunk-texting your younger self, but way more fun.

Adrianne Lenker – ‘Sadness As A Gift’

Adrianne Lenker’s ‘Sadness As A Gift’ is a folk ballad that’ll have you embracing your inner melancholy like a long-lost friend. With lyrics that cut deep and strings that tug at your heartstrings like a master puppeteer, Lenker turns grief into an art form. A guided meditation through the bittersweet landscape of the human heart.

Gracie Abrams – ‘Close To You’

Gracie Abrams’ ‘Close To You’ is the unrequited love anthem we’ve all been waiting for since 2017. After teasing fans for years, Abrams finally delivered a track that’s worth every second of anticipation. With lyrics that capture the exquisite agony of wanting someone who doesn’t even know your name, ‘Close To You’ is the sonic equivalent of a longing glance across a crowded room.

Yard Act – ‘Dream Job’

Yard Act’s ‘Dream Job’ is everything it says it is – ace, top, mint, boss, the lot – all delivered with enough dance-punk energy to power a small city. James Smith’s vocals drip with personality, realising a brave new world where – yeah – Yard Act can be a band that make perfect, 30-second TikTok moments. Of course, it’s so much more than that, but you try not repeating that chorus to yourself for weeks. It’s more than just dece.

Lynks – ‘ABOMINATION’

‘ABOMINATION’ is a bold and unapologetic declaration of self-identity and defiance – a vibrant blend of electropop and dance beats that captures the essence of Lynks’ flamboyant and daring persona. Delving into themes of queer identity, societal challenges, and the celebration of uniqueness, it’s both a dance anthem and a statement piece. The production, co-crafted by Lynks and Grammy-winning producer John Hill, is as dynamic as it is infectious. As Lynks continues to push boundaries and challenge the status quo, ‘ABOMINATION’ stands out as a testament to their artistry and unapologetic approach.

Jamie xx – ‘Baddy On The Floor (Feat. Honey Dijon)’

Jamie xx’s ‘Baddy On The Floor’ is a house track that proves sometimes, you don’t need to reinvent the wheel – you just need to make it spin faster. Featuring Honey Dijon’s cool-as-ice vocal samples and horn sections that could wake the dead, it’s a track that’ll have you grooving whether you want to or not. It might not change your life, but that’s not the point – it’ll definitely change your night.

Victoria Canal – ‘June Baby’

Victoria Canal’s ‘June Baby’ is a soulful slice of summer that proves authenticity is the best accessory. Co-produced by The 1975’s George and Ross, it’s a track that celebrates individuality with gusto. A song of the summer that slips down with ease; it’s a warm hug for your ears and the most significant signal yet that we’re dealing with a real talent here.

Aziya – ‘party’s over’

Aziya’s ‘party’s over’ is a new wave heartbreaker that captures the exact moment when the buzz wears off and reality sets in. A track that’s dancing to its own disappointment, Aziya turns missed connections into pure sonic gold, proving that sometimes, the best songs come from the worst nights out.

Hinds – ‘Boom Boom Back (Feat. Beck)’

Hinds’ ‘Boom Boom Back’ is a garage rock sugar rush with a Beck-shaped cherry on top. This collaboration is so unexpected yet so perfect; it’s like finding out your favourite indie band and your cool uncle started a group together. Filmed in rural France, the music video is a sun-soaked romp that’ll have you booking flights faster than you can say “fromage”.

Beyoncé – ’16 Carriages’

Beyoncé’s ’16 Carriages’ is a country ballad that proves Queen Bey can conquer any genre she sets her mind to. It’s a raw, emotional journey through Beyoncé’s past, delivered with enough soul to make Nashville sit up and take notice. With production slicker than a greased pig at a county fair, ’16 Carriages’ is Beyoncé staking her claim on yet another musical frontier.

Big Special – ‘Black Dog / White Horse’

Big Special’s ‘Black Dog / White Horse’ is an emotional sucker punch disguised as a song. Joe Hicklin’s vocals cut through the instrumentation like a hot knife through butter, delivering lyrics that’ll have you reaching for the tissues and your therapist’s number. A cathartic experience set to music.