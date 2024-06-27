Dua Lipa headlining Glastonbury is proof that good pop always wins

As the sun sets on Worthy Farm this Friday, all eyes will be on Dua Lipa as she takes the Pyramid Stage, cementing her status as a true British pop icon. Her performance will be the crowning glory of a career-so-far that has defied odds, shattered glass ceilings, and in many ways redefined what it means to be a pop star in the 21st century. It’s a moment has been a long time coming for Dua, whose journey from an ambitious teenager uploading covers on YouTube to headlining Glastonbury is the stuff of fairytales – if fairytales involved relentless hard work, a few embarrassing dance moves, and the occasional Twitter roasting.

Born in London to Kosovo Albanian parents, Dua Lipa always had music in her blood. At 14, she started posting covers on YouTube, showcasing a voice that was raw, powerful, and destined for more than just impressing her parents’ dinner guests. Her early recordings caught the attention of Warner Bros Records, leading to a contract in 2014. It’s hard to imagine a chart without Dua Lipa in it now, but in reality, it’s been less than a decade since she burst onto the scene.

Her journey began in earnest in 2015 with the release of ‘New Love’, but it was ‘Be the One’, her second single, that marked her first relative hit. The song’s soft tropical sound signposted a move towards mainstream dream-pop and set the stage for her future successes. With its infectious melody and Dua’s distinctive vocals, ‘Be the One’ started to get the radio play her early promise suggested.

By 2017, her self-titled debut album ‘Dua Lipa’ arrived, bringing with it the likes of ‘Hotter Than Hell’ and ‘Blow Your Mind (Mwah)’. The album showcased her versatility and knack for blending genres, with each track offering something unique while still feeling cohesive as a body of work. But despite the fact she was making an impact, she was still waiting for that real show-stopping look – the kind that makes you go from “Oh, it’s her” to “OH MY GOD, IT’S HER!”

Enter ‘New Rules’, the track that catapulted Dua Lipa to global fame faster than you can say “don’t pick up the phone.” Quickly becoming a pop culture staple with its catchy chorus and empowering lyrics, it struck a chord with listeners worldwide, becoming everything from a megahit to a meme in its own right. Suddenly, Dua wasn’t just another pop star – she was the pop star your mum knew about.

But let’s be real, the journey wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows. Early in her career, Dua faced criticism for her stage presence – or apparent lack thereof. A viral comment from a YouTube clip of her 2018 BRIT Awards performance mockingly noted her lack of energy, encapsulating the skepticism some had about her longevity in the industry.

Reflecting on this period, Dua admitted to The Guardian, “Those things were hurtful. It was humiliating. People were picking everything apart that I’d been working on. In the public eye, I was figuring out who I was as an artist, as a performer.” However, she took the criticism in stride, using it as fuel to improve her performances and prove her detractors wrong. That resilience and determination would become hallmarks of her career, driving her to continually evolve and improve as an artist.

Her sophomore album, ‘Future Nostalgia’, released in 2020, was a game-changer. Released in 2020, this disco-infused pop masterpiece felt like stumbling into the world’s best dancercise class, only with better outfits and less sweating (unless you were really getting into it at home). Hits like ‘Don’t Start Now’, ‘Physical’, ‘Break My Heart’, and ‘Levitating’ dominated the charts, showcasing Dua’s growth as both a vocalist and a songwriter. It was the kind of album that made other pop stars nervously eye their own upcoming releases and wonder if they should maybe push things back a year or five.

‘Future Nostalgia’ wasn’t just an album; it was a cultural phenomenon. Its upbeat tracks became the soundtrack of a world in lockdown, providing much-needed joy and escapism during the dark days of the pandemic. While the rest of us were learning to bake sourdough and contemplating if pants were really necessary for Zoom calls, Dua was serving up bops that made us want to dance around our living rooms like no one was watching (because, let’s face it, no one was).

The critical and commercial success of ‘Future Nostalgia’ was unprecedented for Dua. The album won British Album of the Year at the 2021 BRITs and Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys, stacking up impressive streaming numbers, with over 6 billion streams worldwide.

Fast forward to 2024, and Dua Lipa has released her third studio album, ‘Radical Optimism’. It marks another evolution in her sound, embracing 1970s psychedelia and featuring collaborations with top producers like Kevin Parker and Danny L Harle. The lead single ‘Houdini’ showcased a grittier, more mature sound and topped charts in multiple countries, holding the number one spot on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Songs chart for an impressive 17 weeks.

Speaking about the album to Rolling Stone, Dua explained, “With ‘Radical Optimism’, I wanted to create something that feels positive and uplifting. The world needs more of that right now, and I hope my music can bring some light to people’s lives.”

Critics have praised ‘Radical Optimism’ for its uplifting themes and intricate production, further solidifying Dua’s place in the upper echelons of pop music. The album’s blend of psychedelic-pop, Euro-pop, and Britpop influences showcases Dua’s willingness to experiment and push the boundaries of her sound. As she put it to Rolling Stone, “Radical Optimism just became more prevalent and everything I was writing had an optimistic flair… I’m trying to be a radical optimist… I think putting things into writing is powerful.”

2024 has seen massive changes in the pop landscape. Less polished, messier and more chaotic stars have started to command the agenda, making Dua’s sleek pop machine stand out like an ice sculpture sat calmly in an inferno of lovably hot messes. It’s under that spotlight that Dua performance won’t just be a celebration of her journey, her resilience, and her evolution as an artist. It’ll be proof that her sleek and shiny pop juggernaut can still dominate.

The announcement of Dua Lipa as a Glastonbury 2024 headliner is significant not just for her career, but for the festival itself. Joining Coldplay and SZA as the main headliners, with Shania Twain filling the Legends slot, Dua’s inclusion is part of a strategic effort to balance the previously criticized male-dominated lineup from last year.

Dua herself recognizes the importance of this moment. “It’s a dream come true to headline Glastonbury,” she says. “This festival has a special place in my heart, and I can’t wait to share this moment with my fans. We’re going to make it unforgettable.”

On the topic of female representation at major festivals, Dua is equally passionate. “Having more women headlining festivals is crucial,” she states. “It’s about time we see a more balanced representation in the music industry, and I’m honored to be part of this change.”

Behind the scenes, preparations for her performance have been extensive. Dua is reportedly planning to use footage from her Glastonbury set for a new documentary, capturing the build-up to her headline performance and providing fans with an intimate look at her preparation process..

From stage design to choreography, every aspect of the show is being fine-tuned to ensure an unforgettable performance. Dua’s team is known for their attention to detail, and this Glastonbury set is expected to be no different. The pressure is on to deliver a show that lives up to the hype, but if Dua’s track record is anything to go by, she’s more than up to the challenge.

Dua Lipa is not just a musical powerhouse; she is also a significant cultural and social influencer. Through her platform Service95, she launched a book club aimed at promoting diverse voices and genres, encouraging her fans to engage with literature that might otherwise be overlooked. She’s been a vocal advocate for social justice causes, using her platform to speak out on issues such as refugee rights and working with organisations like UNICEF and Save the Children. Her background as the child of Kosovo Albanian immigrants has given her a unique perspective on these issues, and she often draws on her personal experiences to connect with her audience and raise awareness for important causes.

Her inclusion in the 2024 TIME100 list just underscores her influence. Recognised as one of the most influential people in the world, she shares this honour with other prominent figures who are shaping the future.

As she prepares to take the Pyramid Stage, Dua Lipa stands as a testament to what can be achieved with talent, hard work, and an unwavering commitment to one’s vision. Her Glastonbury performance is not just a milestone in her career but a celebration of her journey and the bright future that lies ahead.

The significance of the moment is not lost on Dua. “Performing live is where I feel most at home,” she says. “It’s all about connecting with the audience and creating an experience that we can all share together.”

Dua’s debut album introduced us to a promising new voice in pop music. ‘Future Nostalgia’ proved she was a force to be reckoned with, capable of creating timeless pop classics that resonated deeply with audiences around the world. Now, with ‘Radical Optimism’, Dua has shown us yet another side of her artistry, embracing new sounds and pushing her creative boundaries even further.

Throughout it all, Dua has remained true to herself, using her platform not just to entertain but to inspire and effect change. Her advocacy for social causes, her commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion, and her willingness to speak out on important issues have made her more than just a pop star – she’s become a role model for a new generation.

As Dua steps onto the Pyramid Stage this weekend, she’ll be carrying with her the hopes and dreams of countless fans, the weight of expectation that comes with being a Glastonbury headliner, and the responsibility of representing a new era in British pop music. But if her career so far is any indication, she’s more than ready for this moment. After all, this is the woman who turned lockdown into a disco and criticism into chart-topping success – Glastonbury doesn’t stand a chance.