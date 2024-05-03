Indoor Pets redefine the win and embrace the fuzz on their second album, ‘Pathetic Apathetic’

‘Pathetic Apathetic’ sees INDOOR PETS return embracing a heavier sound, grappling with the realities of life as a small artist while finding joy and purpose in the music they create together. Check out our latest Upset cover story.

Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

Indoor Pets never felt like a band scared to put their own creative signature on things. From their early days playing sweaty, packed-out venues across the country to their self-imposed hiatus after a debut album that shone bright and – arguably, but we’ll argue for it – deserved better, the quartet have consistently prioritised their creative vision and the unbreakable bond they share as bandmates over the creeping urge to compromise. Some bands are just built that way – truly told, they’re usually the best ones.

Now – as they prepare to release their second album, ‘Pathetic Apathetic’, on 10th May via their original label home, Alcopop! Records – Indoor Pets are ready to redefine what it means to be a small UK guitar band in 2024. Or at least, what it means to be this small UK guitar band. The album, which sees the band embracing a heavier, more pummeling sound, is a testament to their resilience, unwavering commitment to their craft, and ability to find joy and purpose in the face of adversity.

“We needed a break, and then the world presented us with one a la COVID-19,” the band reveals, reflecting on the circumstances that led to their hiatus. We’ve nailed down frontman Jamie Glass and guitarist James Simpson for a long overdue catch-up with a band that could make a decent claim for being the OG ‘Dork favourites’. “I don’t think there was a specific moment that brought us back. It was more the fragile egos and hurt feelings of being stuck in B.O.-infused vans together for a decade had subsided and hardened into something more mature and enjoyable.”

It wasn’t as simple as just deciding to get back in the saddle, though. “Being legally allowed to be in the same room was the first start,” they explain. “[Drummer] Rob [Simpson] went and travelled the world and it’s a bit difficult to be Indoor Pets without him. We’ve had the song ideas bouncing around our Dropbox for a while, but there was an intense period last year where we went to the studio on every spare day we had from our jobs and hammered out ideas into their final form. They were the most enjoyable recording sessions we’ve had as a band.”

That spirit is evident throughout ‘Pathetic Apathetic’, an album that sees Indoor Pets endure as they grapple with the challenges of being a small artist in an industry that often prioritises profit over passion. “As a band, we’ve made a plethora of choices in our careers based on the prospect of making music for a living,” they recall. “And they have almost always resulted in us getting burnt. Because it’s snake oil. Anyone can and will promise a new artist everything they’ve ever wanted – with no evidence nor remorse if they fail. Luckily for us, we’re far too old and ugly to have these prepositions offered nowadays. And the people who remain are almost exclusively lovely people who love music. It took a lot of failure to realise how essential that is to an artist’s happiness. Maybe even more so than financial security.”

“It was immensely enjoyable. There were no deadlines. No expectations”

These experiences have led Indoor Pets to redefine their measure of success. These days, they have one primary goal – existence. “For a long time, we didn’t think we’d be releasing music ever again. Let alone playing to an audience who have spent their hard-earned cash to hear it. It would be ridiculous to imagine that we’d ever be able to financially benefit from this endeavour, so all of our success is now measured by these pure moments of joy,” they explain.

The decision to release ‘Pathetic Apathetic’ via Alcopop! Records was a natural one for the gang, who have always valued working with decent, passionate people over chasing the empty promises of larger labels. Alcopop! has built a reputation as one of the UK’s most respected independent labels, known for its eclectic roster and unwavering commitment to artists who refuse to compromise their vision. The label has been a champion of Indoor Pets since their early days (when they went via an entirely different name – look it up if you like), and the band’s return to their original home feels like a full-circle moment.

As anyone who knows the UK indie world will agree, Jack Clothier, the one-man machine behind Alcopop!, is quite probably the best of them all. His passion, integrity, and dedication to supporting independent music have earned his label a loyal following and the respect of artists and industry professionals alike. For Indoor Pets, the choice was clear. “Having to start from scratch, we had two options: 1. Drip feed releases. Run the rat race. Try to catch the proverbial eyes of [insert a rich yet vapid label wanting to sign a bunch of hairy 30-year-olds] for months on end; or 2. We could make a record with the nicest person on the planet who had always believed in us. It was a no-brainer,” they say, their words tinged with a mix of pragmatism and gratitude.

“All of our success is now measured by pure moments of joy”

This sense of gratitude extends to the band’s own journey and the lessons they’ve learned along the way. “There’s a strange sense of pride that we’re still trundling along. We’re surprised by how few of our peers are still releasing music. No shade implied. Everyone knows how tough it is to be a small artist. But the fact that we’re still spending all of our spare hours doing this – and haven’t packed it in at the first signs of trouble or had a jaunty carousel of new members – is something we’re really proud of,” they reflect, their words a testament to the resilience and determination that has kept Indoor Pets going.

It’s unavoidable that a lot has shifted in the cultural landscape since ‘Be Content’ first landed. “The most notable change is the ever-looming presence of social media,” they offer. “Back in the day, we would make silly videos to prove our irreverence towards how artists would interact with their fans. Nowadays, if an artist isn’t producing bi-weekly silly videos with all the correct SEO phrases for the algorithm, then you might as well quit. We haven’t picked up guitars in weeks. Please kill us.”

‘Pathetic Apathetic’ is more than just a survival story against the background of a hellscape-like planet, the craven grabbing hands of the music industry and the endless demands of our social media overlords; it’s a celebration of the pure, unadulterated joy of making music with your best friends. The songwriting process for the album was a liberating experience for the band, free from the pressures of deadlines and expectations. “It was immensely enjoyable. There were no deadlines. No expectations. Just whatever sounded right to four stinky boys in a room was what made it onto the tracks. Dance like nobody’s watching. More like, record an alt-rock album like nobody’s going to buy it,” they quip, their trademark irreverence and self-deprecating humour shining through.

“It is a disservice not to acknowledge and help one another in these tough times”

This sense of joy is palpable throughout the album, from the fuzzed-out riffs and pounding rhythms of lead single ‘London (Love To Hate)’ to the anthemic choruses and tongue-in-cheek lyrics of ‘Dopamine Girls’. The latter is a particular favourite for the band. “It’s a track that came out of the womb fully-formed. Moustache and mortgage. Ready to go,” they explain with a sense of parental pride. “Whilst many others took time to get to the standard they needed to be at, that track flowed out of us. Lyrically and musically.”

But ‘Pathetic Apathetic’ is not all sunshine and rainbows. The album also sees Indoor Pets grappling with the harsh realities of life as a small artist in a world where the cost of living crisis is hitting everyone hard. They’ve always been a band who don’t take themselves too seriously, despite the industry’s pressures, but we seem to have progressively found ourselves in more and more serious places as a society since they first broke through. “We have this conversation a lot. About how difficult it is to comprehend not only the challenges of being a struggling artist, but also a struggling audience of music lovers,” they reveal.

“The cost of living crisis is real and hitting the majority of us. And sometimes it is good to cause a distraction to that unbearable weight. But other times, it is a disservice not to acknowledge and help one another in these tough times. There are a few songs on the new record that cover these feelings. Songs that we wouldn’t have dreamed of writing five years ago,” they explain, their words a reminder that even in the darkest of times, music has the power to bring people together and offer a glimmer of hope.

Certainly, it’s an album that has more acid flowing through its veins. Indoor Pets circa 2024 are a heavier concern than their fuzzy, salted saccharine guise of the late 2010s. “Some of it was reactionary to people saying our live show was always heavier than our recorded music,” they explain. “So we leaned into it. It no longer made sense to soften the dynamic walls of fuzz that we were writing.” When they list the inspiration for the record as “Prince, Marvin Gaye, Sum 41, Turnstile – maybe in reverse order,” it makes perfect sense. Who wouldn’t think ‘Purple Rain’ should sound a bit more like ‘Fat Lip’?

As Indoor Pets gear up for the release of ‘Pathetic Apathetic’, there’s a palpable sense of excitement and anticipation in the air. The band is focused on staying creative and exploring new avenues, both within and beyond the realm of music. “More music, more live shows, more festivals. More everything,” they declare, their enthusiasm for their craft palpable in every word.

Each member of the band has been pursuing their own projects alongside the work on the new album. “James has been producing incredible bands, such as October Drift and Snake Eyes, and will continue to do so until his ears stop working. Jamie has been writing with some incredibly exciting artists and will continue to do so until his ears stop working,” they explain, showcasing the breadth of their musical endeavours.

But their creativity doesn’t stop there – it seems the old wisecracking Indoor Pets are still alive and kicking. “Rob has designed the next Tesla car,” they offer, “and Ollie has built a prototype of it out of sausage meat. It’s all happening.” A self-driving electric sausage car does sound like the kind of thing that Indoor Pets would come up with while signed to Alcopop! Records. We’re almost entirely sure this is a joke, but either way, it’s a testament to their boundless creativity and their unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of what a small UK guitar band can achieve (when working in the medium of foodstuffs).

As our conversation draws to a close, Indoor Pets leave us with a simple yet poignant message they want us all to take away from ‘Pathetic Apathetic’: “Remember when rock albums were melodic and sounded like a bunch of humans in a room playing together? That was a fun time, wasn’t it?” It’s a sentiment that encapsulates the very essence of ‘Pathetic Apathetic’ – a record that celebrates the raw, unbridled power of rock music and the unbreakable bond between bandmates who have weathered the storms of the industry and emerged stronger, more united, and more determined than ever to make their mark on the world. Indoor Pets are back, and – unless the sausage car turns out to be a goer – they’re hopefully here to stay. ■

Indoor Pets' album 'Pathetic Apathetic' is out 10th May 2024.